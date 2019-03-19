Parties Focus on Proposed Policies of Culture Minister Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties focused on culture minister nominee Park Yang-woo's proposed policies, rather than irregularities during his confirmation hearing.At the start of the hearing on Tuesday, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) gave the nominee an opportunity to explain allegations that he did not pay taxes after giving money to his daughter.Park apologized for not realizing that he had to pay taxes after allowing his daughter to save on her income while living at home and for giving her some additional money for savings.He added that he paid the delayed taxes a day before the hearing.Instead of grilling Park, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party urged the nominee to set up a truth finding panel regarding real estate speculation allegations surrounding independent lawmaker Sohn Hye-won after he is appointed minister.Park, meanwhile, vowed to foster the country's cultural industry to revitalize the economy and expand inter-Korean cooperation in the field of sports.