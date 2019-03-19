Prosecutors Seek Arrest Warrant for Fmr. Executive in Illicit Hiring Scandal

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors have requested an arrest warrant for a former executive of KT Corporation, South Korea's leading mobile carrier, on charges that he gave undue job favors to a daughter of a prominent opposition lawmaker.The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office said on Tuesday that the warrant was filed for Seo Yu-yeol, a former executive president, for obstruction of business.Seo is accused of using his authority to hire six candidates with connections to prominent people, including the daughter of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) lawmaker Kim Sung-tae, as full-time employees in 2012.Prosecutors have already arrested a former KT executive in charge of personnel affairs for being involved in the illicit hiring of Kim's daughter.With prosecutors probing the connection between Seo and the prominent figures, they may soon summon Kim for questioning regarding his involvement.The court will hold a hearing to decide on Seo's arrest on Wednesday.