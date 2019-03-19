Economy
KOSPI Closes Tuesday Up 0.18%
Write: 2019-03-26 15:42:10 / Update: 2019-03-26 15:42:30
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose three-point-94 points, or point-18 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-148-point-80.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining nine-point-60 points, or one-point-32 percent, to close at 736-point-81.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened point-eight won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-133-point-four won.
