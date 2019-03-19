S. Korea, US Coordinating Possible High-Level Meeting on Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha may meet with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington this week to discuss the aftermath of the no-deal U.S.-North Korea summit.The two sides are reportedly discussing a possible meeting between the top diplomats as Minister Kang will attend a UN forum on peacekeeping operations in New York on Friday.Kang will attend the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference that morning and could travel to Washington in the afternoon for talks with Pompeo.If the meeting does take place, the two sides are expected to share information related to Korean Peninsula affairs following the collapsed Hanoi summit and discuss future response measures.