S. Korea Summons Japanese Ambassador to Protest Dokdo-related Textbook Authorization

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has called in the Japanese Ambassador to Korea to formally lodge a complaint over Tokyo’s latest Dokdo-related provocation via its school textbooks.According to Seoul’s Foreign Ministry, Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho summoned Japanese Ambassador to Seoul Yasumasa Nagamine on Tuesday to protest Japan’s decision to approve new elementary school textbooks which state that South Korea is illegally occupying Dokdo.Lee urged Tokyo to immediately withdraw its decision.Earlier in the day, Japan’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology approved ten types of social studies books published by three publishing companies that carried the wrongful claims about the South Korean islets in the East Sea.The South Korean Foreign Ministry refuted the claims in a spokesman’s statement, in which it stressed Dokdo is South Korean territory historically, geographically and under international law.The statement added the Japanese government must realize that instilling wrongful territorial claims based on a distorted perception of history to elementary school students will negatively affect the advancement of future-oriented ties between Seoul and Tokyo.