S. Korean Catholic Church Expresses Concern about Euthanasia

Photo : YONHAP News

The Roman Catholic Church in South Korea has expressed fresh concerns about public debates on euthanasia triggered by the deaths of two South Koreans through voluntary "mercy killings" in Switzerland.Bishop Koo Yo-bi, who chairs the Archdiocese of Seoul's life and ethics committee, relayed the church’s stance in a statement Tuesday.He said what terminally-ill patients need is not euthanasia, but compassion, support and care.The bishop said although it is natural to have love and compassion toward suffering patients, helping them cut their lives short is misdirected compassion.He stressed the Catholic church cannot acknowledge the right to die because life is a divine present and grace.A nonprofit organization in Switzerland recently revealed that it helped two South Koreans carry out voluntary euthanasia in 2016 and 2018.