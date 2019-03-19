S. Korea's FM Orders Prevention of Alleged Diplomatic Error in Malaysia

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has ordered the swift creation of a system to prevent the recurrence of a diplomatic discourtesy committed during President Moon Jae-in’s recent visit to Malaysia.According to an official of Seoul’s Foreign Ministry, Kang delivered the instruction during a meeting of high-ranking officials at the ministry on Friday.The official said Kang also demanded all ministry employees carry out their duties in a more responsible manner, warning of possible disciplinary actions they could face if professionalism is not upheld.Criticism and controversy arose after President Moon incorrectly greeted an audience in Indonesian at a joint press briefing after his summit with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on March 13th.