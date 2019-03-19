King Philippe of Belgium Awarded Honorary Seoul Citizenship

Photo : YONHAP News

King Philippe of Belgium has become an honorary Seoul citizen.On Tuesday, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said that King Philippe, who is visiting Korea on an official state visit, became the 25th head of state to be granted honorary citizenship of the city.Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon met the king and presented Seoul's smart city policies through a digitized mayoral system.The system allows situations such as natural and man-made disasters, traffic conditions, public safety and other matters to be observed in real time via a large screen installed in the mayor's office.A demonstration of how the digital system works was in fact requested by King Philippe, who heard about it from his younger sister Princess Astrid who also met Mayor Park during a visit to Seoul in 2017.The Seoul government also held a Korea-Belgium symposium earlier Tuesday at City Hall on the topic of "improving quality of life through a smart city."