Gov't Seeks to Submit Extra Budget Plan by April

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has vowed to commit efforts to submit a supplementary budget plan to parliament by next month.During a National Assembly committee meeting Tuesday, the minister was asked if an extra budget bill could be submitted no later than April. He replied that the government will work on it.He explained the Finance Ministry was internally reviewing the issue and will try to speed up the process. He added that a report by the International Monetary Fund advising a stronger fiscal role in Korea may have raised public interest on the issue.Minister Hong said the government is considering an expanded budget not only to deal with fine dust pollution but also to boost the economy.He said exports and investment have faced difficulties this year and that conditions overseas have also deteriorated, adding that officials were keeping a close eye on the economy.