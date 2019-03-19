Ex-US Marine Returns Buddhist Woodblock Printing to S. Korean Temple

Photo : YONHAP News

A former U.S. Marine officer has returned a Buddhist woodblock printing decades after he took it from a temple in Gangwon Province.According to Sinheungsa Temple of South Korea's largest Buddhist sect, the Jogye Order, on Tuesday, Richard Rockwell, a 92-year-old former First Lieutenant, handed the printing plate over to a temple representative in Seattle on March 18th.The temple said Rockwell picked up the woodblock when he was at the ruined temple in Sokcho during a search and reconnaissance mission in October of 1954, and took it with him when he returned to the United States the following month.The veteran tried to return it in the past before conveying his intention though the Sokcho City Museum to give back the piece in addition to nearly 280 slides of photos he took of the country.