Unification Minister Nominee Clarifies Remarks on 2010 Sanctions on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister nominee Kim Yeon-chul says the South Korean government could have done better than the economic sanctions it imposed on North Korea for the 2010 deadly sinking of a South Korean warship.Kim made the remark during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday, when asked to clarify comments he made in the past that the measures imposed on the regime on May 24th, 2010 were “foolish.”He said if he had been a government official at the time, he would have tried to find a way to exert pressure on the North while minimizing losses to South Korean companies, arguing the international community imposes sanctions in similar ways.Most of the May 24th measures remain in place since they were first imposed in retaliation to the North's attack on the South Korean naval vessel, Cheonan, which killed 46 sailors. Kim said he still thinks it is better to quickly resolve sanctions-related issues.Asked whether the Cheonan sinking was accidental, the nominee said he clearly stated his view previously that the warship went down in a North Korean torpedo attack, adding that he again conveys his deep condolences over the tragic deaths of the South Korean soldiers.