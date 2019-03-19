Main Opposition Party Draft Bills on Balancing Prosecution-Police Power

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has proposed strengthening the investigative powers of the police while allowing the prosecution to influence police probes and the power to indict.Representative Kweon Seong-dong, who chairs the party’s special committee on judicial reform, held a press conference on Tuesday to disclose details of the party’s answers on how to redistribute power between the legal enforcement authorities.A total of five bills, set to be proposed soon, aim to diversify and enlarge memberships of top decision-making committees of the police and prosecution to secure their political neutrality and minimize possible intervention by the presidential office.The LKP's bills also seek the creation of a separate budget for the prosecution and the separation of intelligence police and administrative and judiciary police to prevent excessive growth of the police force.