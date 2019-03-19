Ex-UN Chief Questions N. Korea's Will to Denuclearize

Photo : YONHAP News

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has expressed doubts over North Korea’s will to follow through with its promise to give up its nuclear ambitions.Speaking at a forum held at the Press Center in Seoul on Tuesday, he was asked to assess North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s will to denuclearize.Ban said Kim does not appear to have made strategic decisions yet regarding when and how to scrap and dispose of the country's nuclear weapons.Based on the regime’s behaviors in the past, Ban expressed suspicions that Pyongyang has yet to decide to trade nuclear weapons for economic growth through improved relations with the international community.He said the North’s so-called phased approach toward denuclearization is not comprehensive enough to be called as such, emphasizing the need for the international community to pursue it through a “big deal.”Ban also stressed the importance of a close South Korea-U.S. alliance in resolving the denuclearization issue and said all bilateral relations among the two Koreas and the U.S. should move in sync with one another.