S. Korea's Consumer Sentiment Rises for 4th Straight Month

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's consumer sentiment rose for the fourth consecutive month in March despite concerns over an economic slowdown.According to the Bank of Korea on Wednesday, the composite consumer sentiment index(CCSI) for this month stood at 99-point-eight, up point-three from a month earlier.The index gained for four straight months since last December, but a larger number of people remained pessimistic about the economy. A reading lower than 100 means there are more pessimists than optimists.A BOK official said while the CCSI increased this month, the pace of growth slowed, adding it's difficult to predict at the moment whether the index will rise or drop next month.Meanwhile, the index measuring people's sentiment regarding housing prices for next year fell to a new low of 83, the lowest since January of 2013.