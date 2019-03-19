S. Korea Beats Colombia 2-1 in Football Friendly

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea defeated Colombia 2-1 during a men's football friendly in Seoul.During the match on Tuesday at Seoul World Cup Stadium, forward Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League(EPL) scored a goal in the 16th minute and midfielder Lee Jae-sung added another in the second half, helping 38th-ranked South Korea beat No. 12 Colombia.Son, the EPL star and South Korean captain, scored his first goal under Portuguese manager Paulo Bento, who was appointed to the position in August of last year.Son's last international goal came in South Korea's final Group F match against Germany at the FIFA World Cup in June last year.