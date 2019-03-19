S. Korea's Pension Fund to Vote Against Korean Air Chief's Reappointment

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Pension Service(NPS), the second-largest shareholder of Korean Air, has decided to vote against Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-ho's reappointment as the director of the board.A committee overseeing how the NPS applies its stewardship code held a plenary meeting and made the decision on Tuesday, citing Cho's track record of hurting corporate value and the rights of shareholders.The NPS plans to oppose the three-year extension of Cho's term on the board at a shareholder meeting on Wednesday.Korean Air immediately expressed regret over the NPS's decision, saying it didn't consider the firm's "long-term shareholder value."Cho and those loyal to him own 33-point-35 percent of Korean Air, while the NPS holds an eleven-point-56 percent stake in the company.