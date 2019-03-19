Top N. Korean Official Departs for Laos after Short Stay in Beijing

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean delegation led by senior official Ri Su-yong departed for Laos early Wednesday after visiting China the previous day, raising speculation that Ri may have contacted U.S. special envoy Stephen Biegun in Beijing.Ri, the deputy director of the North's ruling Workers' Party's international affairs department, is believed to have arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport from Pyongyang aboard an Air Koryo flight on Tuesday morning.The deputy director and his delegation reportedly stayed at the North Korean embassy during their short stay and were seen at the airport at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday to take a flight bound for Laos.Biegun is known to have met Chinese officials on Tuesday at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, but the other parts of his schedule were not disclosed, raising speculation about possible contact with North Korean officials.