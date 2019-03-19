[Exclusive] Secretary's Office of Former KT Chief Involved in Unfair Hiring

Photo : YONHAP News

KBS has learned that the secretary's office of former KT Chairman Lee Suk-chae was deeply involved in alleged illegal recruitment for the country's major mobile carrier.The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office on Tuesday requested an arrest warrant for Seo on charges that he gave undue job favors to six people, including a daughter of Rep. Kim Sung-tae of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party.The prosecution suspects the secretary's office and former KT executive Seo Yu-yeol, a close aide to Lee, verbally informed personnel officials the names of people who should be hired. They were then listed in a file along with the names of those who asked for the preferential recruitment.The prosecution arrested another former KT executive with the surname Kim earlier this month on charges of illegal hiring and also plans to summon and question Lee soon.