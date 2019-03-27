81% of S. Koreans Discontent with Government's Handling of Fine Dust

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A KBS survey found that eight out of ten South Koreans think the government is not properly dealing with worsening fine dust pollution and a majority has doubts about the effectiveness of emergency fine dust reduction measures.Lee Bo-kyung has more.Report: KBS surveyed about eleven hundred adults nationwide for five days from March 14 and found that 87-and-a-half percent of respondents generally thought the fine dust levels in their neighborhoods were high this year.The negative response was significantly higher among those in their 20s at 95 percent, and in the areas of Seoul, Deajeon, Sejong and Chungcheong Province at about 93 percent.Nearly three quarters of the respondents said fine dust had affected their health or the health of family members. Among those who said fine dust caused health problems, 84 percent cited respiratory diseases, followed by eye and skin diseases.As for the government’s efforts to reduce worsening air pollution, over 80 percent gave a negative assessment, which was higher among those in their 20s and over the age of 60 at around 85 percent.More than 60 percent said the government’s emergency fine-dust reduction measures, such as the alternate day no-driving system and reducing output at coal power plants, do not help in reducing fine dust particles. This negative assessment was larger among students and people in their 20s.When asked about the most effective measures, 64 percent said the issue should be resolved through diplomatic cooperation with China. About 80 percent of respondents in their 20s agreed with the idea.The poll respondents also cited adjustments in operations of facilities emitting air pollutants, new technology such as artificial rain and the suspension of coal power plants.The Internet survey had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.Lee Bo-kyung, KBS World Radio News.