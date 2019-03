Photo : YONHAP News

The city of Seoul and Gyeonggi Province both issued an ultra-fine dust warning Wednesday morning.Seoul first sent out the warning at 8 a.m. followed by Gyeonggi for parts of its province an hour later.In the 25 districts of Seoul, average micro dust levels were measured at 79 micro grams per cubic meter.Authorities advised children, elderly citizens and patients with cardiopulmonary conditions to refrain from going outside or make sure to wear protective masks if they had to go outside.