S. Korean PM to Urge China's Cooperation in Tackling Fine Dust

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon is set to meet with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang and discuss ways to solve the fine dust problem.The prime minister is expected to meet with Li on Wednesday at the sidelines of the Boao Forum in Hainan, China.Lee is expected to seek China's cooperation in reducing air pollution.The deputy minister of the environment, whose ministry is leading the fight against fine dust, will also be on hand at the meeting.This will be the first meeting where the fine dust issue will be handled by the prime ministers.Until now discussions between the two countries included setting up a fine dust forecast system and creating artificial rain over the West Sea,To date, China has been maintaining an ambiguous stance in terms of accountability over fine dust.