Foreign Minister Kang to Meet US Counterpart on Friday

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will sit down for talks with U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington on Friday.The Foreign Ministry in Seoul said on Wednesday that the two officials will assess the situation following the second U.S.-North Korea summit and discuss future responses.Ahead of her visit to Washington, Kang is set to attend the 2019 UN Peacekeeping Ministerial on Uniformed Capabilities, Performance and Protection set to be held in New York.The upcoming meeting will be Kang and Pompeo’s first since the Hanoi summit fell through late last month.It comes as some observers say that Seoul-Washington cooperation on North Korea policy is weakening with Washington strengthening pressure on the North while Seoul is seeking to resume major inter-Korean cooperation projects.