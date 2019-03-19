Gov't Aims to Create Walking Trail Inside DMZ

Photo : YONHAP News

KBS has found that the South Korean government is seeking to build a walking trail accessible to civilians inside the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ).A joint task force of related agencies has been formed under the presidential office's National Security Office and is discussing ways to create the “Peace Trail.”The government also plans to hold consultations with the UN Command and North Korea.If the trail is created, visitors would pass through an iron fence on the inter-Korean border and be allowed to walk into the DMZ for around one kilometer.About 20 people at a time will be able to go on the trail with help from a guide.The peaceful use of the DMZ has been pursued since the 1970s but the inside areas of the region that demarcates the South from the North has never been open to private citizens.