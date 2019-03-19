US Experts Discuss Direction of US Policies on N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

Prominent Korean affairs experts testified before U.S. Senators Tuesday about Washington's policy direction on North Korea.Victor Cha, the Korea Chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told members of a Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee that “President Trump may be realizing the limits of his ‘bromance’ diplomacy with North Korea.”Cha told lawmakers the North Korean position at the failed February summit in Hanoi reflects little change in their negotiation strategy, despite holding the audience of the U.S. president.Kelly Magsamen, who served as the principal deputy assistant secretary of defense for Asian and Pacific security affairs during the Obama administration, said “there should be no more summits without substance.”Magsamen stressed the “need for a coherent inter-agency strategy that is supported by both the president and his national security team” to address North Korea issues.