Cheollima Civil Defense Claims Responsibility over N. Korean Embassy Attack in Madrid

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Spain is seeking to arrest at least two of the ten intruders who raided the North Korean Embassy in Madrid last month. An anti-North Korean regime group has issued a statement claiming responsibility for the break-in and says it has shared stolen embassy information with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI) days after the break-in.Kurt Achin has more.Report: A Spanish court on Tuesday revealed that South Korean, U.S. and Mexican citizens were involved in the February 22nd attack on North Korea's embassy in Madrid.Court documents say all ten suspects have since fled to the United States. The court has issued international arrest warrants for at least two of the suspects, including an ethnic Korean who is a Mexican citizen, Adrian Hong Chang. He is a well known activist on the issue of North Korean human rights activist who founded the U.S.-based non-governmental organization Liberty in North Korea, or LiNK, then severed his connection to the group.A South Korean citizen named Lee Woo-ran and an American citizen named Sam Ryu are among two other suspects the Spanish court identified. Their whereabouts are currently unknown.The Spanish court report describes the ten embassy assailants as members of "a criminal organisation." The anti-Pyongyang regime group "Free Joseon," formerly known as Cheollima Civil Defense, claimed responsibility for the break-in on its web site, saying its members were invited into the embassy and that no weapons were used.The suspects restrained embassy officials and stole computers and mobile phones. The internet claim of responsibility says the group shared valuable information with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation at the FBI's request.However, U.S. State Department Spokesman Robert Palladino would not confirm the claims in a briefing on Tuesday.[Sound bite: U.S. State Department briefing (March 26)]Reporter: Can you say that the United States government at least had nothing to do with this?[Sound bite: U.S. State Department Spokesman Robert Palladino]"The United States would always call for the protection of embassies belonging to any diplomatic mission throughout the world. That's something that we are obligated both by international treaty and by standard practice throughout the world so that goes without saying. Regarding the specifics of what's going on, Spanish authorities are investigating. The investigation is still under way. For any details on their investigation, I would, I would have to refer you to Spanish authorities."Free Joseon, or Cheollima Civil Defense, made headlines in 2017, when it declared public responsibility for safely relocating Kim Han-sol, the son of Kim Jong-nam, away from Malaysia. About a month earlier, Kim Han-sol's father, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, was murdered with the banned VX nerve agent in Kuala Lumpur International Airport.Kurt Achin, KBS World Radio News.