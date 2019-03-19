Samsung Warns of Lower-Than-Expected 1Q Earnings Amid Price Falls

Photo : KBS News

Samsung Electronics says it expects its first-quarter earnings to fall below market expectations due to a sharp decline in memory chip and panel prices.Samsung's unprecedented statement came ahead of its earnings guidance expected on April fifth, and is widely seen as a move to minimize confusion among investors amid higher estimates from local brokerages.The company says it expects a sharper-than-expected price fall in memory chips during the off-peak season and worsening profitability in displays amid a supply glut of LCD panels by Chinese manufacturers.The company revealed short-term plans to enhance product differentiation based on technological leadership and vowed to focus on boosting competitiveness in key industries buy continuing to invest in research and development for long-term growth.According to corporate tracker FnGuide, the market consensus on Samsung's operating profit for the first three months of the year stands at eight-point-33 trillion won, down about 47 percent from a year earlier.