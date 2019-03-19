Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Down 0.15%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost three-point-18 points, or point-15 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-145-point-62.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing eight-point-36 points, or one-point-13 percent, to close at 728-point-45.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened one-point-one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-134-point-five won.