Parties Clash over SME Minister Nominee's Insufficient Documents

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties clashed Wednesday over Small and Medium Enterprises minister nominee Park Young-sun's failure to provide requested documents for her confirmation hearing.Citing insufficient grounds to discuss her qualification, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) refused to proceed with the hearing.The main opposition party claimed that the documents are related to allegations of real estate speculation and tax evasion, but the nominee argued that the LKP is asking for excessive personal information.During a hearing for interior minister nominee Chin Young, the opposition questioned the political identity and philosophy of the former health minister who worked under the previous Park Geun-hye administration.Chin moved from the LKP to the ruling Democratic Party in the last general election.