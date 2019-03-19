Judiciary Moving to Create Labor Court

Photo : YONHAP News

The labor union and the management of the judiciary have agreed to cooperate on the creation of a court specializing in labor-related cases.The National Court Administration and labor union of the judiciary branch of the Korean Government Employees’ Union signed a collective agreement on Wednesday to work together on the issue.They shared the view that lack of specialty on the bench has impeded the proceedings of cases that are directly related with workers’ rights to survive. The labor court, if created, will consist of judges with expertise on labor laws and issues.Several bills calling for the creation of such a court are already pending at the National Assembly.