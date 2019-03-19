S. Korea, US to Hold Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Fri.

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and the U.S. will meet this week to discuss the denuclearization of North Korea.According to Seoul’s Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will sit down in Washington on Friday to discuss the situation and future plans following the second summit between North Korea and the U.S.The talks are expected to be held after they attend the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference in New York earlier in the day. The two ministers also plan to exchange opinions on a range of issues regarding mutual and global interests.According to a Seoul official, South Korea’s top nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon will also attend the meeting between the two ministers. During his three-day visit to the U.S. starting on Thursday, Lee is expected to meet with his U.S. counterpart Stephen Biegun and other U.S. officials handling North Korea-related issues.