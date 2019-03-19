S. Korea's Birthrate Hits New Record Low in January

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of newborns in South Korea has hit another record low.Statistics Korea said Wednesday that 30-thousand-300 babies were born in January, down six-point-two percent from a year earlier.It is in fact the lowest number of newborns for the month of January since the agency began to compile related data in 1981, and marks the 34th consecutive month the figure dropped to a new record low for the respective month.The number of marriages also hit a record low for January at 21-thousand-300, falling 12-point-seven percent on-year.