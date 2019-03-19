'US Demands S. Korea Share Contingency Command Center Costs'

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has demanded South Korea share the costs for the repair and operation of the contingency command center of the Combined Forces Command.According to multiple sources from the South Korean government, the two countries reached a tentative agreement to split costs for the Command Post Tango(CP Tango) during recent talks on the Status of Forces Agreement(SOFA).The sources said the allies provisionally agreed to transform CP Tango, located in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, into a joint facility. It is not yet known how much of the costs Washington wants Seoul to shoulder.The U.S. is believed to have initially demanded that Seoul cover all the costs to operate and manage the command center before the planned transfer of Wartime Operational Control(OPCON) to South Korea.The South Korean government had previously planned to not use the facility once the OPCON transfer is completed, but is apparently moving to change that plan.