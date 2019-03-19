Large Stores to Be Banned from Offering Plastic Bags from Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Single-use plastic bags will be banned at large-sized discount stores and supermarkets across the country from next week following a three-month grace period.The Environment Ministry on Wednesday said field inspections will be conducted from Monday to ensure stores are adhering to a revised law on recyclable waste.Around two-thousand large-sized discount stores and eleven-thousand supermarkets bigger than 165 square meters will be banned from offering the plastic bags. Violators will face fines of up to three million won.Exceptions will be made for thin plastic bags to wrap products such as fish, meat and tofu.