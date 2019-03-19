Prosecution to Form Special Team to Reinvestigate Ex-Vice Justice Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Park Sang-ki says a special investigative team will be formed under the prosecution to look into a reopened sex-for-favor scandal involving former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui.Speaking before the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Park said he and Prosecutor General Moon Moo-il discussed who will investigate Kim's bribery allegations, which were dropped during two previous probes in 2013 and 2014.The minister said he emphasized to the top prosecutor that an efficient, swift and fair investigation must be carried out.The special team will be led by a senior prosecutor and joined by other prosecutors from various prosecutors' offices across the nation. The prosecution last created a special team during its probe of a high-profile hiring scandal at state-run casino operator Kangwon Land.The minister said the investigation into Kim will launch in the near future as the allegations are judged to be plausible.Regarding concerns that the prosecution may try to cover up its possible misdeeds during the original probe and thus not investigate the case properly, the minister said he does not want to prejudge the investigation as being unfair.