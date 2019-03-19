Defectors to Testify in US on N. Korean Markets, Homeless Children

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of North Korean defectors will be invited to the U.S. next month to speak about women’s roles in marketplaces and homeless children in the North.According to Kim Seong-min, the founder and head of Seoul-based Free North Korea Radio, Suzanne Scholte, the chair of the North Korea Freedom Coalition, sent an e-mail to inform them of the plan for the upcoming North Korea Freedom Week 2019.Scholte was quoted as saying that a small witnesses’ group will be invited to speak on subjects that have not been addressed before, including the role of women in “jangmadang,” or market grounds in Korean, and “kkotjebi,” a derogatory term for vagabond children in the North.The North Korea Freedom Week is an annual event that is alternately held by South Korea and the U.S. This year it will be held in the U.S. at the end of April.