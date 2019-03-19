'Wonderbox' Theme Park to Open near Incheon Airport Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

Paradise City, which is building an integrated resort in Yeongjong Island in Incheon, plans to open a theme park on the airport island this week.The resort developer revealed Wednesday that the opening of Wonderbox on Sunday will mark the completion of the first stage of its one-point-five trillion won resort project.The two-floor indoor theme park sits on nearly four-thousand square meters and is equipped with various amusement facilities and media art facilities.Noting the Asia Pacific region is the world’s second largest tourist market with an annual growth rate of nine-point-seven percent, the company said it will grow the theme park into a marketing hub to attract tourists from around the world.