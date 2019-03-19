Japan's Olympic Chief Resigns from IOC over Bribery Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Olympic Committee(IOC) has reportedly approved the Japanese Olympic Committee chief's plan to resign amid allegations of bribery in Japan’s winning bid to host the 2020 Olympics.Japanese media outlets reported that the IOC Executive Board held a meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland on Tuesday and recognized the resignation of JOC President Tsunekazu Takeda.Takeda is being investigated by French authorities over suspicions that he offered bribes worth 200 million euros in the process of hosting the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games. He said last week that he will resign from the JOC post when his term expires in June and quit the IOC.With the IOC’s decision, which took effect immediately, Japan only has one IOC member Morinari Watanabe who is serving as the International Gymnastics Federation(FIG) president