Top US Nuclear Envoy Heads Home After China Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

Washington's top negotiator on North Korea is on his way back home after completing a visit to China.Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport on Wednesday afternoon and boarded a plane bound for the U.S.Beigun reportedly met with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou in Beijing to exchange views on last month's collapsed second summit between the U.S. and North Korea and discuss future cooperation regarding North Korea issues.China has yet to disclose any results of the U.S. envoy’s visit.Biegun is expected to meet with Lee Do-hoon, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs, who will make a three-day visit to the U.S. from Thursday.