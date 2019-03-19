Senior Public Officials Own Average of 1.2 Bln Won in Assets

Photo : YONHAP News

Government data showed that the average wealth of high-ranking public officials amounted to about one-point-two billion won at the end of last year.According to annual data released by the Government Public Ethics Committee on Thursday, the assets owned by some one-thousand-880 public officials grew by 59 million won on average, while seventy-two percent of the officials saw their assets increase last year.President Moon Jae-in's assets were valued at just over two billion won, up 136 million won from a year earlier.Among the senior public officials required to report their assets every year, Heo Seong-joo, head of Seoul National University Dental Hospital, which falls under the Education Ministry, topped the list with 21 billion won in assets.Gender Equality and Family Minister Jin Sun-mee was the least wealthy public official as she reported one-point-four billion won in debt.The country's public service ethics act requires senior government officials, lawmakers, heads of municipalities, members of local legislatures and senior judges to report their assets every year. It plans to verify the latest reports from the public officials by the end of June.