S. Korea, China Discuss Fine Dust in Prime Ministers' Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The prime ministers of South Korea and China held talks and agreed to enhance cooperation in efforts to tackle worsening fine dust pollution.In a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said on Wednesday that air pollution, including fine dust, is a pressing national issue for both countries and expressed hope the two nations will work together to address the problem.Lee said he appreciated China's role and efforts in protecting the global environment and proposed that Seoul and Beijing strengthen cooperation for joint research on the exact cause of fine dust and joint countermeasures.In response, the Chinese premier proposed the two sides enhance communication and cooperation on the environment, saying that the prospect of bilateral cooperation is bright in the areas of research, development, related products and trade and investment.The talks, held on the sidelines of the annual Boao Forum in Hainan Province, marked the first meeting between the premiers of the two countries since June of 2016.