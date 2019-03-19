National Assembly to Hold Plenary Session Thursday to Handle Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will hold a plenary session on Thursday afternoon to handle pending bills.Rival parties will likely pass revised bills on which they have general agreement, such as ones aimed at strengthening punishment on child pornography and prosecutors involved in bribery and embezzlement.However, controversial bills aimed at revising the flexible work hour and minimum wage system are unlikely to pass this month as they have yet to be approved by relevant parliamentary committees due to differences between rival parties.