Nominee Claims She Warned Fmr. Justice Minister About Vice Ministerial Appointment

Photo : YONHAP News

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises minister nominee Park Young-sun has claimed she had seen videos of former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui allegedly receiving sexual favors and that she attempted to convince then-Justice Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn not to appoint Kim.During her confirmation hearing on Wednesday, the four-term lawmaker who chaired the parliamentary judiciary committee in 2013, said she had met with Hwang at her office a few days before Kim's appointment.Park said she told Hwang the content on the videos were "very serious" and warned him of a fallout should Kim be appointed.The nominee was responding to a question about her insufficiency in handling the case as the judiciary committee chair.Hwang, who is now the leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, denied ever seeing the video, adding he does not recall discussing the former vice justice minister with Park and that there were no red flags during Kim's personnel verification.