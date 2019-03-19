S. Korea's FM to Seek Nuclear Dialogue Resumption with Pompeo

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top diplomat has departed for the U.S. to seek ways to resume the stalled denuclearization dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang.Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha left for New York on Thursday, where she will attend a United Nations conference before heading to Washington for talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday.It will be their first meeting since the breakdown of last month's U.S.-North Korea summit in Hanoi.Before her departure, Kang told reporters that when she meets Pompeo, she plans to share views on recent developments surrounding the Korean Peninsula and discuss how they will coordinate strategies going forward.Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon will also attend Kang's meeting with Pompeo. During his trip, Lee will also meet with his U.S. counterpart Stephen Biegun.Meanwhile, the newly-appointed second deputy director of the National Security Office Kim Hyun-chong secretly departed the country sometime recently, but the presidential office has declined to confirm his destination.Kim is speculated to have left for either China or Russia to seek ways to revive denuclearization efforts.