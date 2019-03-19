S. Korea, China to Regularize Joint Forum on Power Generation Technology

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and China have agreed to increase exchanges of their coal-fired power plants as part of efforts to slash fine dust generated from the facilities.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Thursday that Minister Sung Yun-mo discussed the prospect of cooperation when he met with Director of China’s State Administration for Market Supervision Zhang Mao and Director of China's National Energy Administration Zhang Jianhua in Beijing on Wednesday.Sung stressed that although South Korea and China are working to reduce coal-fired power plants and expand new renewable energy, there is a need for further bilateral cooperation to slash greenhouse gas and fine dust.During the talks, China accepted Sung’s proposal that their countries form a joint forum on power generation technology to regularize bilateral exchanges of related human resources, information and technology. Previously, such exchanges had only been carried out individually by related businesses.The joint forum is set to be held in the second half of this year in China along with the second South Korea-China consultations on energy and will see the participation of officials from both governments, power plants and research institutes.