Moon Seeks to Attract More Foreign Investment, Vows Support Measures

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in, who has been meeting with South Korean business leaders representing conglomerates, small and medium-sized enterprises and startups this year, met with officials from the country's foreign-invested firms on Thursday. Moon promised more support for the firms in a bid to attract increased foreign investment.Choi You Sun reports.Report: President Moon Jae-in told a group of foreign investors on Thursday that the peace-based economy on the Korean Peninsula will become the most attractive market in the world.Meeting with representatives from 56 foreign-invested firms and nine business groups for the first time since taking office in 2017, Moon said geopolitical risks have been reduced significantly following a series of inter-Korean summits last year.Emphasizing the country's strong economic foundation, Moon cited outbound shipments surpassing the 600-billion-dollar mark for the first time last year, making South Korea the world's sixth-largest exporter.He also mentioned the country's trade balance posting a surplus for ten consecutive years and its foreign reserve recently hitting the 400-billion-dollar mark for the first time.The president highlighted the country's openness, referring to its bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements with 52 countries that account for 77 percent of the world's gross domestic product.Moon then acknowledged the important role foreign-invested companies play in the local economy, accounting for 19 percent of the country's overall exports and seven percent of employment.According to Moon, once foreign companies invest in South Korea, they too become companies that contribute to the country's economic development, adding their success leads to the country's growth.He pledged equal treatment for foreign-invested companies and local firms, and vowed support measures including an additional 50 billion won in cash for foreign investors this year, cutting excessive red tape and increasing incentives.The presidential office said investors' suggestions regarding the administration's policies and regulatory reforms will be reviewed by related ministers and that their responses will be sent back in the near future.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.