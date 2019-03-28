Prime Ministers of S. Korea and China Discuss Fine Dust Problem

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The prime ministers of South Korea and China agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the economy and environment. On the same day, officials from the two countries agreed to systematize exchanges on power generation in a bid to slash fine dust.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang sat down for talks on Wednesday, marking the first time since June 2016 the prime ministers of the two countries met. The nearly three-year hiatus had resulted from strained ties resulting from differences over the deployment of the THAAD antimissile system on the Korean Peninsula.During the talks held at the Boao Forum in Hainan Province, Lee proposed that their countries boost cooperation on jointly researching the cause of fine dust and respond to air stagnation resulting from climate change. He also proposed that Seoul and Beijing work together on early warning systems for high levels of fine dust.Citing that their countries’ environment ministers reached agreements on tackling fine dust during a meeting last month, Lee stressed the need to expedite the implementation of the agreements.In response, the Chinese premier expressed support towards boosting cooperation in fine dust but stopped short of going into details. Li simply said Seoul and Beijing should strengthen communication and share experiences while jointly developing dust-reducing technology or products.Also, South Korea’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Sung Yun-mo met with Director of China's National Energy Administration Zhang Jianhua in Beijing on Wednesday.Sung stressed that although South Korea and China are working to reduce coal-fired power plants and expand new renewable energy, there is a need for further bilateral cooperation to slash greenhouse gas and fine dust.During the talks, China accepted Sung’s proposal that their countries form a joint forum on power generation technology to regularize bilateral exchanges of related human resources, information and technology. Previously, such exchanges had only been carried out individually by related businesses.The joint forum is set to be held in the second half of this year in China along with the second South Korea-China consultations on energy.The latest meetings come as a new South Korean government survey shows China is responsible for 30 to 50 percent of the ultra-fine dust blanketing the country.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.