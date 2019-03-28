Moon Promises Better Biz Environment for Foreign Entrepreneurs

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in held a meeting with foreign businesses operating in Korea, trying to find ways to make the nation a more attractive investment destination. The presidential office said that cabinet ministers will quickly respond to the proposals made at the meeting.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: President Moon Jae-in on Thursday invited some 50 businesspeople from foreign-invested enterprises(FIE) to his office, seeking to improve the nation's business environment for them.This is the first time President Moon has met with FIEs since taking office in 2017.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"The peace-based economy on the Korean Peninsula will become the most attractive market in the world. Please pay attention to the infinite possibilities of the peace economy."Before an hour-long discussion session, the South Korean president tried to highlight the reduced geopolitical risks on the Korean Peninsula.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"Following the inter-Korean summits last year, the geopolitical risks have been reduced drastically. S&P, one of the world'd [top] three credit appraisers, is maintaining South Korea's sovereign ratings at a historical high above China and Japan... "[Nat sound: Presidential Office Foreign-Invested Enterprise forum (Mar. 28)]During the session moderated by Jeffrey Jones, Chairman of the Board Of Directors at the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea, the international businessmen presented their ideas to the president and his key officials.Moon promised equal treatment for foreign-invested companies and Korean firms.The presidential office said that relevant ministries and government offices will respond to the proposals made at the forum.Foreign-invested companies play a crucial role in the world's sixth-largest exporter, accounting for 19 percent of the country's overall outbound shipments and seven percent of employment.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.