S. Korea's Total Population Forecast to Start Declining in 2029

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's state statistical agency forecasts that the country's total population, which was 51-point-36 million in 2017, is likely to peak at 51-point-94 million in 2028, before it starts to decline.According to latest data from Statistics Korea on Thursday, after a steady decline, the number of South Koreans will likely fall to 39-point-29 million in 2067 and 25-point-59 million by 2098.The latest forecast for a population peak in 2028 is three years earlier than its previous forecast amid recent sharp falls in the country's birth rate.The number of newborns was 326-thousand-900 in 2018, with the total fertility rate hitting a record-low of zero-point-98.This demographic outlook comes as deaths are set to start outnumbering births this year, and by 2067 the number of deaths is expected to be 740-thousand compared to 210-thousand births.The working-age population between the ages of 15 and 65 is forecast to drop from 37-point-57 million in 2017 to 17-point-84 million in 2067, while those aged 65 or older will likely surpass 40 percent of the total population in 2051.