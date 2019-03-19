Parties Clash Over Adopting Confirmation Hearing Reports

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties are at odds over their assessment of recent confirmation hearings for seven ministerial nominees.On Thursday, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) called on opposition parties to agree to adopt the nominees' hearing reports, but the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has decided not to give consent, citing lack of qualifications and ethical lapses.Due to allegations of real estate speculation, false resident registration and tax evasion, the LKP called for the nominees' withdrawal, saying they are not only unqualified, but also broke laws and should be questioned by police officials.By law, the National Assembly has to complete the confirmation hearing process within 20 days after a formal request and the Assembly has until Monday to adopt reports for the seven nominees.President Moon Jae-in can push ahead with the appointments regardless of the reports, but appointing nominees without parliamentary consent will likely become a political hazard for the president.