Kumho-Asiana Chairman to Step Down Amid Audit Report Controversy

Photo : YONHAP News

Kumho-Asiana Group Chairman and Asiana Airlines CEO Park Sam-koo will step down from key managerial posts following recent controversy over the airline's audit report.In a statement on Thursday, the airline conglomerate said the 74-year-old company chief made the decision to resign in order to take responsibility for causing chaos in financial markets.Park will step down from all of his posts, including group chairman and CEO of both flagship Asiana Airlines and Kumho Industrial, the group's holding company.Asiana's auditor had issued "a qualified opinion" on the airline's 2018 annual report, suggesting it had found something wrong with the company's financial statements or that the company refused to submit required documents, although it upgraded its opinion four days later on Tuesday.Park also met with Korea Development Bank(KDB) Chairman and CEO Lee Dong-geol on Wednesday to request the KDB's cooperation in restoring investor confidence in Asiana Airlines.Kumho-Asiana said it will tap an outside manager as group chairman as soon as possible to put the ailing airline back on track.